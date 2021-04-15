FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,297 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 604.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 221,655 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVN opened at $13.78 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $13.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

