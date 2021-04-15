FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $423.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNNT. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

