FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR opened at $202.78 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.26 and a fifty-two week high of $204.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average of $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

