FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of FORM opened at $48.91 on Thursday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

