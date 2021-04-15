Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after acquiring an additional 868,316 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 668,400 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Fortis by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,596,000 after acquiring an additional 417,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

