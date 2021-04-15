Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Fortis stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 526,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.17. Fortis has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fortis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fortis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

