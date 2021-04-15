Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

