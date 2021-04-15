Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stock Position Reduced by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 616.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 438,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,174,000 after purchasing an additional 387,100 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.28. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

