Friendz (FDZ) Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $2.15 million and $83,131.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00064399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00019196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.76 or 0.00681577 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00089150 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 534,474,590 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars.

