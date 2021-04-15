Fruth Investment Management Acquires Shares of 23,950 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 93,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Shares of X traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 437,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,409,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

