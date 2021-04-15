Fruth Investment Management Cuts Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 85,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,093. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

