Fruth Investment Management Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.47. 38,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,958. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $141.22 and a 12 month high of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

