Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Fruth Investment Management cut its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $58,633,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $12,196,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,678,000 after buying an additional 67,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,988,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.39. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,274. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average is $152.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.96 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

