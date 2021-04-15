Fruth Investment Management Sells 192 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $396,075,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,962,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,908. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

