Fundamenta Trading 18.4% Lower This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $655,523.71 and $1.02 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00272023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.70 or 0.00739613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,750.87 or 1.00088611 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00022979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.61 or 0.00865476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.