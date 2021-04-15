Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) Insider Purchases £5,587.68 in Stock

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) insider Jonathan David Freeman purchased 46,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

Shares of FUM stock opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.70) on Thursday. Futura Medical plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.03 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.41. The company has a market capitalization of £132.61 million and a P/E ratio of -21.36.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Futura Medical in a report on Wednesday.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

