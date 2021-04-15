FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,393,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $600,422.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,762. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

