FY2022 EPS Estimates for ASOS Plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ASOS in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

ASOMY stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 3.70.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

