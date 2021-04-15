G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. B. Riley raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. 8,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,642. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,995 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,189,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

