Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

