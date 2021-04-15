Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JKPTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Shares of Gamesys Group stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. Gamesys Group has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.