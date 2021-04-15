Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTES. Barclays raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.