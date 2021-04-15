GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.66 ($37.24).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.46 ($41.72) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a twelve month high of €36.21 ($42.60). The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

