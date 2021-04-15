Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 129.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Genius Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 4,445.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genius Brands International stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

