Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 300,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,760. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

