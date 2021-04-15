GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 70,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,662,911 shares.The stock last traded at $23.99 and had previously closed at $23.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.05 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,614 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

