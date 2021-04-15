Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.52. Gentex reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 797,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,805. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. Gentex has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.