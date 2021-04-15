Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GVDNY. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.00.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $64.50 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

