Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $345.04 million, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 million. Analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLAD shares. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.