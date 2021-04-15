Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stake Boosted by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 2,525.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.04 million, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $10.76.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLAD shares. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

