Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 123.5%.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.26 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

