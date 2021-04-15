GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,562.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday.

LON GSK traded up GBX 76.75 ($1.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,367.95 ($17.87). 21,662,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,784,802. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,268.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,346.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total value of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). In the last quarter, insiders bought 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

