GlaxoSmithKline Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 40,784 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 750% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,798 call options.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,162,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,988. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.