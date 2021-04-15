Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,010,611,000 after buying an additional 331,125 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $13.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $524.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $250.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.21 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

