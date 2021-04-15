Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 613 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 7.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $64,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,863. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

