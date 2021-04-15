Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.25. The stock had a trading volume of 57,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,057. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $232.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day moving average is $216.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

