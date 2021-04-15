Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,759,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,087. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73.

