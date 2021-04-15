Global Retirement Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 109,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 189.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.61. The company had a trading volume of 962,041 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

