Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,364 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 363.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.57. 50,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,961. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

