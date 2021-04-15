Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 13,437 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 23,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.35.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

