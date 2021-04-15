Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,618,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.58. 20,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,686. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

