goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $135.28

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$135.28 and last traded at C$134.44, with a volume of 183251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$128.00.

GSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.25.

Get goeasy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 10.4466423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In other news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total value of C$685,936.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,110,386.71. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.