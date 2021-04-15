Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 620 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.75 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,782 shares of company stock worth $15,332,733. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.