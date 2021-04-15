Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $183.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average is $172.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

