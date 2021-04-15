Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $8.35 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.07 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.75. The company has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

