Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 455 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Yum China by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

