Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.32 Million

Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $109.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.89 million and the lowest is $106.90 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $117.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $411.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.38 million to $419.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $447.88 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $511.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golar LNG.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $2,214,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. 2,640,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,520. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

