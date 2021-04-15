Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 2,213 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,213 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,443 shares of company stock worth $97,164,192. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.65. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.71 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of -131.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

