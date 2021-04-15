Golden Green Inc. Buys Shares of 8,017 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $242.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

