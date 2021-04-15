Golden Green Inc. Has $471,000 Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 543,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after buying an additional 737,227 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

NRZ stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.